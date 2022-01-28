Devotion to interests of country has particular importance in politics - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Nur Otan Party’s Extraordinary XXI Congress that he’ll adhere to the principle of devotion to the country’s interests, Trend reports via Kazinform.

"In politics, devotion to the interests of the country is of particular importance. As the President of the country and as the chairman of the Nur Otan party, I will adhere to this principle in my work," Tokayev noted. "We have entered the fourth decade of our Independence. We face new challenges. If our unity is strong, we’ll accomplish all the tasks."

The president emphasized that the most important thing is peace and stability in society.

"Nur Otan is the main political force of our country. Therefore, first of all, our party is responsible for the future of the country. Each of us must work, deeply aware of this responsibility," he added.

In the congress being held online, 389 delegates from all regions of the country are taking part.

Tokayev was elected Chairman of the Nur Otan party.

The president also stated the need to update the Nur Otan party.