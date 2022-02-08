Kazakhstan's economy grew in 2021 – President Tokayev (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 9:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Kazakhstan's economy grew by four percent in 2021, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in opening remarks at the extended meeting of the government, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh government.

“The manufacturing industry grew by 5.5 percent while the construction industry - by 7.6 percent,” Tokayev added. “There is a positive trend in the service sector. The trade volume increased by 9.2 percent while the transport sector - by 3.6 percent.”

The president stressed that however, the inflation rate exceeded its index, amounting to 8.4 percent.|

“Unfortunately, the January events [large-scale protests in Kazakhstan] greatly changed stable life support,” Tokayev added. “Many citizens suffered as a result of illegal actions. The property of representatives of small and medium-sized businesses was damaged. According to the current data, damage worth more than 100 billion tenge ($232.1 million) was caused to the businesses.”