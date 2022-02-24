Kazakhstan's National Bank announces increase of base rate
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Kazakhstan's National Bank has made a decision to increase the base rate to 13.5 percent, Trend reports citing the National Bank.
The percent corridor is +/-1 percent point. The decision enters into force on February 24, 2022.
