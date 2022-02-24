Kazakhstan's National Bank announces increase of base rate

Kazakhstan 24 February 2022 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's National Bank announces increase of base rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan's National Bank has made a decision to increase the base rate to 13.5 percent, Trend reports citing the National Bank.

The percent corridor is +/-1 percent point. The decision enters into force on February 24, 2022.

