Kazakh railway operator talks significant expansion in co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The overall volume of railway transportation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan exceeded 3 million tons in 2022, which is a four-fold increase compared to 2021, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

KTZ, the national railway operator of Kazakhstan, revealed that export volume moving to and through Azerbaijan exhibited a significant seven-fold increase, which reached 2.7 million tons. Kazakh railway operator also highlighted the growth of grain and mining industry production transportation volumes.

Additionally, the volume of goods transported between the countries increased by 40 percent during 1Q2023.

KTZ and Azerbaijan Railways created a joint dispatch center to streamline the flow of information with the goal to foster cooperation in the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The national railway operator of Kazakhstan concluded by saying developing TITR remains one of its priorities in the context of relations with Azerbaijan.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, is the key transport artery linking East and West. The route gained prominence due to the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, which made businesses unable to use existing routes via Russia. As Iran is heavily sanctioned, the Middle Corridor became the only feasible option for ensuring the seamless transportation of goods between Europe and Asia.