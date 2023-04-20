Austrian investors express interest in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Kazakh-Austrian business forum was held on April 20, 2023, during which investors from Austria became interested in investment agricultural projects of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Kazakhstan’s "Baiterek" National Managing Holding.

According to the information, the forum, which was held in the Austrian city of Graz, was dedicated to the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan and the strengthening of bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

During the forum, Nurbolat Aidapkelov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Baiterek" National Managing Holding, made a report on financial measures to support agriculture in Kazakhstan.

In his speech, Aidapkelov noted that Baiterek Holding, being a key financial operator of the Government of Kazakhstan, provides support to priority sectors of the economy, including in the agro-industrial complex.

He noted that at the moment the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan is one of the most attractive sectors for investment, including for Austrian investors, and also added that the key factors influencing the attractiveness of the agro-industrial sector of Kazakhstan for investment are rich land resources, favorable geographical location with the possibility of Austrian agricultural producers entering fast-growing markets of China, the EAEU and the Persian Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, Austria is among the leading trade partners of Kazakhstan and ranks 9th among the EU countries in terms of bilateral trade. Kazakhstan is the second largest trading partner for Austria among the CIS countries.