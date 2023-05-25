Kazakhstan proposes to hold anniversary meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Kazakhstan proposes to hold the next, anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2024 in Astana, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the council’s meeting in Moscow, Trend reports.

"Next year, our Union will mark its 10th anniversary. We’ll gather for the anniversary summit of the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union]. I believe that this landmark event should be a good occasion for a detailed analysis of the path traveled and determining the future strategic prospects of the Union," he noted.

Tokayev proposed to instruct the commission to prepare a report on the first stage of Eurasian integration by the next meeting of the Supreme Council, presenting the main results and achievements, as well as specific recommendations for further integration development.