Kazakhstan calls for fiber-optic communication setup with SCO nations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 1. Kazakhstan proposes the construction of a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting of the heads of ministries and agencies of SCO member states responsible for the development of information and communication technologies in Almaty.

"Another area of cooperation to improve technological connectivity with the global world can be the construction of fiber-optic communication lines. Utilizing Kazakhstan's high transit potential will provide several significant advantages for our countries in connecting to the internet and significantly improve conditions for traffic transit in Eurasia," the official noted.

According to him, this will allow diversifying transit communication channels and expanding the participation of SCO member states in the international data transit market.

"Therefore, it's proposed to consider the possibility of building FOCLs connecting our countries along the Russia-Kazakhstan-Iran route with access to the Indian Ocean," added the minister.

