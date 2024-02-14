Qatari companies should consider investing in Middle Corridor's dev't - Kazakh president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Qatari companies can benefit from investments in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the Kazakh-Qatari investment roundtable in Doha, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan is actively diversifying and expanding its transit and logistics capabilities.

"Our major infrastructure projects include the port of Aktau, one of the largest hubs on the Caspian Sea, international airports in Astana and Almaty, numerous dynamically developing railway and road networks, as well as high-quality logistics nodes. We have high hopes for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. We believe that Qatari companies and financial institutions can derive significant benefits by exploring business and investment opportunities in this area. Today, we are signing various commercial documents totaling almost $18 billion in investments. This reflects our commitment to developing economic cooperation," Tokayev stated.

To note, the Middle Corridor links the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multi-modal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals in the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, which is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

