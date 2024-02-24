Kazakhstan, Poland discuss need of leveraging Middle Corridor to promote trade turnover

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Alim Kirabayev has held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Marek Pravda, during which the parties discussed, among other things, the importance of using the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties confirmed their mutual commitment to expanding political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations.

"In order to increase trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland, Kirabayev and Pravda focused on the attractiveness of using the transit potential of the Middle Corridor," the ministry said.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed issues of expanding the bilateral regulatory framework as well as strengthening cooperation on the cultural and humanitarian tracks, including the development of contacts between educational institutions in the two countries.

As Marek Pravda noted, Warsaw traditionally views Kazakhstan as its important partner in Central Asia and is committed to continuing mutually beneficial cooperation with Astana.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.