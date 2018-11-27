Kyrgyz felt products, souvenirs and gifts presented at UN Bazar 2018 in Geneva

Products made of felt, souvenirs and gifts with Kyrgyz traditional patterns were presented at the international charity fair UN Bazar 2018 in the city of Geneva, kabar.kg reports.

The fair is organized by the UN Women's Guild. The event was attended by representatives of more than 80 UN member states, including the Permanent Representation of Kyrgyzstan to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.

In the framework of the UN Bazar 2018, a pavilion of Kyrgyzstan with national Kyrgyz products was presented in the UN building. Director General of the UN Geneva Office, the UN Deputy Secretary General Michael Moller, as well as the Ambassadors of the UN member countries and numerous visitors to the event visited the Kyrgyz pavilion.

UN Bazar symbolizes solidarity and friendship, across borders, with a rich variety of nationalities, languages ​​and cultures, to achieve a common goal in providing assistance to disadvantaged children in conflict regions.

Each year, UN Bazar brings in about 300,000 Swiss francs, which are fully allocated by the UN Women's Guild to support projects for children deprived of favorable conditions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news