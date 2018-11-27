Kyrgyz felt products, souvenirs and gifts presented at UN Bazar 2018 in Geneva

27 November 2018 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Products made of felt, souvenirs and gifts with Kyrgyz traditional patterns were presented at the international charity fair UN Bazar 2018 in the city of Geneva, kabar.kg reports.

The fair is organized by the UN Women's Guild. The event was attended by representatives of more than 80 UN member states, including the Permanent Representation of Kyrgyzstan to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.

In the framework of the UN Bazar 2018, a pavilion of Kyrgyzstan with national Kyrgyz products was presented in the UN building. Director General of the UN Geneva Office, the UN Deputy Secretary General Michael Moller, as well as the Ambassadors of the UN member countries and numerous visitors to the event visited the Kyrgyz pavilion.

UN Bazar symbolizes solidarity and friendship, across borders, with a rich variety of nationalities, languages ​​and cultures, to achieve a common goal in providing assistance to disadvantaged children in conflict regions.

Each year, UN Bazar brings in about 300,000 Swiss francs, which are fully allocated by the UN Women's Guild to support projects for children deprived of favorable conditions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Geneva Business School looking to cooperate with Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Business 12:30
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan maintains its rate at 4.75%
Kyrgyzstan 10:33
UN approves first emergency aid for Venezuela
Other News 26 November 23:33
Kyrgyz Prime Minister arrives in Minsk on working visit
Kyrgyzstan 26 November 15:56
Kyrgyz Interior Minister and Head of OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek discuss topical issues of cooperation
Kyrgyzstan 26 November 13:08
UN rep: More women should hold leading positions in Azerbaijan
Society 26 November 12:54
Latest
Azerbaijan's Qala Insurance to significantly increase fees
Finance 14:10
Mixed-use developments: future of residential living? (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Economy news 14:00
EU supports modernization of environmental monitoring systems in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:57
Container transshipment at Baku port increases significantly
Economy news 13:41
Wall Street Journal: Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs
US 13:39
China sets new rules to reduce 'too big to fail' risk
China 13:35
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by head of Chechen Republic (PHOTO)
Politics 13:32
Which risks to come back to push oil prices higher in 2019?
Oil&Gas 13:30
Azerbaijan, Australia eye to increase mutual tourist flow
Economy news 13:29