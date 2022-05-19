Zhaparov, Mirziyoyev discuss Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The whole complex of issues of Kyrgyz-Uzbek bilateral relations was discussed.

The heads of state noted that the development and deepening of traditional friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The sides noted with satisfaction the intensification of trade and economic cooperation, including an increase in the volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Sadyr Zhaparov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid special attention to the implementation of top-level agreements on state border issues, increasing trade, deepening industrial cooperation, and promoting joint infrastructure projects in the field of transport and energy.