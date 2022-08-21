Kyrgyz company plans to export elevators to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Kyrgyz company Sky Elevators (part of the Sky Industrial Group holding) is planing to start exports of elevators to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Sky Industrial Group told Trend.

According to the company, visits to Dushanbe and Tashkent are scheduled for the end of August to get acquainted with the database of potential partners.

"We are currently talking with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to begin deliveries of elevators, but we do not want to be limited to the CIS countries; we will make every effort to enter other markets," the company said.

Earlier, Sky Elevators and the Russian company MTK, within the framework of the Russian-Kyrgyz business forum, signed an agreement on the supply of elevator products to Russia on August 3, 2022. The volume of supplies and the cost is not specified.

Remarkably, Sky Elevators is the first enterprise for the production of elevator equipment and lifting mechanisms in Kyrgyzstan.