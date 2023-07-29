Demand for Kyrgyzstan's gold drastically increases

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 29. Kyrgyzstan's gold exports in the period from January through May 2023 increased drastically compared to the same months of 2022, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country exported a total of 1.746 tons of gold during the first five months of 2023, which is a significant increase compared to the same period in 2022 (41.3 kilograms).

The value of these exports amounted to $109.1 million, when it stood at $391,600 in the same period of 2022.

The exported gold was sent to several countries, including China where 167.882 kilograms of gold were sent, with the value of $9.698 million. The UAE received 334,993 kilograms of gold worth $21.268 million. And lastly, Switzerland received 1.243 ton of gold, valued at $78.223 million.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover reached near $5.2 billion from January through May 2023, which is an increase of 27.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Export supplies rose by 21.9 percent year-on-year, while import receipts increased 29.2 percent.