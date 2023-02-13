Electricity generation in Tajikistan increases - EDB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Electricity generation in Tajikistan increased by 3.8 percent in 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

As the bank said, the EDB member-states’ electricity generation increased by 0.6 percent in 2022. The growth in electricity generation in Armenia amounted to 16.1 percent, in Belarus (from January through November 2022) - to 2 percent, in Russia - to 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, last year electricity generation in Kazakhstan decreased by 1.4 percent, in Kyrgyzstan - by 8.4 percent. The two countries make up for the electricity deficit by imports.

According to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the country produced a record amount of more than 21 billion kWh for the first time in history, in 2022. Tajikistan produces about 95 percent of its electricity by hydroelectric power plants.

The value of electricity exports from Tajikistan made up over $106 million in 2022, increasing by 10.6 percent compared to 2021.

In 2022, the main buyers of Tajikistan’s electricity were Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.