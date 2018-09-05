Transport logistics issues of Central Asia discussed in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Ashgabat city hosted a regular meeting of the Federation of Carriers and Freight Forwarders Associations of the countries participating in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

The delegations of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were the participants of the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Customs Organization (WCO), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), major logistics companies and enterprises.

The meeting participants got acquainted with the initiatives implemented in the fields of logistics, facilitation of CAREC efforts by the Federation of Carriers and Freight Forwarders Associations in trade development, trade policy and energy, optimization of customs procedures.

In particular, the sides discussed proposals for standardization of CAREC Federation of Carriers and Freight Forwarders Associations, creation of a working group for coordination of this activity, coordinated actions to simplify customs procedures and tariffs, the report said.

The CAREC program is formed at the ADB initiative in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

The main objective of this program is to assist in the implementation of investment projects in the field of transport, trade and energy aimed at accelerated socio-economic development of states of the Central Asian region.

