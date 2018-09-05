Transport logistics issues of Central Asia discussed in Ashgabat

5 September 2018 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Ashgabat city hosted a regular meeting of the Federation of Carriers and Freight Forwarders Associations of the countries participating in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

The delegations of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were the participants of the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Customs Organization (WCO), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), major logistics companies and enterprises.

The meeting participants got acquainted with the initiatives implemented in the fields of logistics, facilitation of CAREC efforts by the Federation of Carriers and Freight Forwarders Associations in trade development, trade policy and energy, optimization of customs procedures.

In particular, the sides discussed proposals for standardization of CAREC Federation of Carriers and Freight Forwarders Associations, creation of a working group for coordination of this activity, coordinated actions to simplify customs procedures and tariffs, the report said.

The CAREC program is formed at the ADB initiative in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

The main objective of this program is to assist in the implementation of investment projects in the field of transport, trade and energy aimed at accelerated socio-economic development of states of the Central Asian region.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cotton harvesting starts in Turkmenistan
Economy news 20:06
Turkmen enterprise making construction materials from recycled products
Turkmenistan 19:58
Turkmenistan, Austria to sign co-op documents in Vienna
Turkmenistan 19:06
Turkmenistan aims to attract foreign investment in the electricity sector
Oil&Gas 17:44
Turkmenistan wants to increase gas and oil production by 2020
Turkmenistan 16:19
Plant for production of food packaging opens in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 15:20
Latest
VTB Bank keen to further help develop Azerbaijan-Russia trade relations (Exclusive)
Economy news 21:09
New workshop for ferroalloys’ production commissioned in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 20:39
New project to support micro-businesses starts in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:34
Azerbaijan considering proposals on optimization of legal regulation in e-payments
ICT 20:31
Ukrainian company eyes to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 20:24
New terminal to appear at airport of Kazakh Shymkent city
Economy news 20:24
Expected volumes of rice crops in Kazakhstan disclosed
Economy news 20:24
Astana city’s gross regional product greatly increases
Economy news 20:24
Azerbaijan, IMF to discuss economic situation in country (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:21