Turkmen president receives credentials of new Iranian ambassador

14 January 2020 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Iran Gholamabbas Arbab-Khales, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The new Iranian ambassador presented his credentials to the Turkmen president.

The sides expressed confidence in the ongoing development of relations of friendship and brotherhood between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Special attention at the meeting was paid to cooperation within the framework of authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN.

