US notifies citizens on situation regarding new coronavirus in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The US Embassy in Ashgabat is not aware of any known cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

However, the Government of Turkmenistan has announced that citizens of all countries in which there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, or travelers who have recently visited a country with confirmed cases, which includes the US, will be subject to initial medical examination at border checkpoints and ports of entry, and may be required to undergo additional medical screening and possibly quarantine for an unspecified period of time before being allowed into the country. Travelers will be required to pay for any medical tests and procedures.

The US Embassy recommends that its citizens decline any invasive medical procedures, such as blood draws, as they cannot guarantee that all medical protocols comply with US standards.

Travelers should be prepared for changes in screening and quarantine practices to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.

US citizens should contact the US Embassy emergency telephone numbers if they are subject to quarantine or prior to undergoing any invasive medical procedures.

Turkmenistan takes all necessary preventive measures in connection with the threat of coronavirus.

The appropriate measures have been taken given the development of international contacts, the geographical location, the growth of the tourism industry in Turkmenistan, as well as in order to avoid any dangerous infections in the country.

Turkmen Ministry of Health and Medical Industry issued an order "On measures aimed at revealing the symptoms and treatment of pulmonary diseases of unknown etiology".

Turkmenistan Airlines canceled flights to Beijing, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur due to the danger of the spread of coronavirus.

The Turkmen flag carrier also stopped flights to Russia's St. Petersburg and Kazan cities. However, according to the company, this was due to "technical necessity."