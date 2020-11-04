Russia’s Astrakhan receives another batch of humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4

Russia’s Astrakhan region received humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to “SNG Today” (CIS Today) news agency.

The humanitarian aid was sent in order to fight COVID-19. Thus, aid contained food and oil products, and other goods.

The total amount of humanitarian aid was worth almost $1 million.

Earlier, Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Russia's Astrakhan region in the form of domestic goods.

The cargo included vegetables, beverages, textiles and construction materials that were manufactured by Turkmenistan's industrial enterprises, as well as commercial, chemical and gas sectors.

Humanitarian aid was sent with a total capacity of 1,200 tons. Part of these goods was transferred to organizations that provide social support to citizens with coronavirus, and the other part to medical institutions.

