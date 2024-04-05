US business community aims to strengthen ties with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 5. The US business community is striving to further develop productive ties with Turkmenistan, which has solid economic potential, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council, during a meeting in Ashgabat city with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Noting the contribution of US companies to the effective use of Turkmenistan's economic opportunities, Berdimuhamedov stated that for many years, such large American companies as Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, and Case New Holland have been implementing important projects in the country.

In this context, the significant role of the business council in the development of Turkmen-US trade and economic relations was highlighted, which has become an effective tool for establishing, strengthening, and activating productive contacts between the economic entities of the two countries.

The President noted that, taking into account the development and reform programs implemented in the country as well as the favorable conditions created for entrepreneurs, there are new opportunities for intensifying fruitful cooperation, including in the oil and gas sector, electric power, renewable energy, transport and communications, the agro-industrial complex, high technology, etc.

He added that Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of effective cooperation with US companies and is ready to consider specific proposals from the business council.

Meanwhile, due to its favorable geographical location and rich natural resources, Turkmenistan attracts the attention of companies from the United States, which actively visit the country to conclude new contracts and develop cooperation.

This allows not only to expand the economic opportunities of both sides but also promotes the exchange of technologies, experience, and knowledge, strengthening mutual understanding and trust between the business communities of the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel