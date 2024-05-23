Turkmenistan prioritizes co-op within CIS in its foreign policy agenda

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Cooperation in the format of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy strategy, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev, who arrived in Ashgabat city to participate in the upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

He noted that Turkmenistan, together with the CIS Executive Committee, had carried out extensive preparatory work to organize the upcoming high-level meeting, while expressing confidence that the meeting would provide a good opportunity to discuss key areas and prospects for cooperation within the CIS and that its results would further strengthen multilateral cooperation.

"As an associate member of the CIS, Turkmenistan takes an initiative position on issues of interaction in the commonwealth, actively participates in economic, cultural, and humanitarian programs, and CIS events are regularly held in the country," he said.

Summing up the meeting, Berdimuhamedov noted Turkmenistan's intention to strengthen constructive dialogue in every possible way to achieve results that will make a significant contribution to strengthening friendship and good neighborliness between the CIS countries.

Meanwhile, the development of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the CIS nations keeps gaining regional importance.

The country is actively strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties with other CIS members by participating in various initiatives, such as joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, and trade.