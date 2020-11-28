Water problems center to be created in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

A Research Center for Water Problems will be established in the Khorezm region in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Norma information and legal portal.

The Center will be created based on the Khorezm experimental production farm of the Research Institute of Irrigation and Water Management under the Ministry of Water Resources in order to improve water resources management, accounting, and improve the reclamation status based on the soil and climatic conditions of the region.

The main tasks of the Center are to identify problems and priority areas of research on the development of water management, effective use of water and land resources of the Khorezm region, development of proposals for the safe and reliable use of water management facilities, the application of recommendations and proposals in practice.

The administration of the Khorezm region, the Ministry of Water Resources, together with the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers, were instructed to staff the Center with qualified personnel and specialists within two months.

The activities of the Center will be financed from the state budget, grants from the Ministry of Innovative Development and international financial institutions, income from the provision of services, and other non-prohibited sources.

