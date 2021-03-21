Uzbekistan, Ukraine have significant prospects for developing co-op in agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Today, the agricultural sectors of both countries, subject to comprehensive government assistance, have significant prospects for joint cooperation designed to expand Ukrainian-Uzbek business relations and attract investment in the economies of both countries, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine told Trend.

According to the ministry, Uzbekistan and Ukraine are long-term partners, whose relations have been established in various fields, including agriculture.

Despite the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, agricultural trade between the countries in 2020 showed positive dynamics. In particular, the turnover of agricultural products between Ukraine and Uzbekistan for 11M2020 amounted to $63.7 million, increasing by 17.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

At the same time, the export of agricultural products from Ukraine to Uzbekistan amounted to $46.9 million, which is 45.2 percent more than during the reporting period last year.

It is noted that the stable growth of export indicators was provided by the import of cattle to Uzbekistan, which makes up a quarter of all Ukrainian exports of agricultural products. "The significant interest of Uzbekistan in the import of live animals resulted from the shortage of cattle in the country," the ministry said.

According to the information, measures for state support of the livestock industry were introduced in Uzbekistan, which allows Ukrainian producers of pedigree livestock, exporting enterprises in the field of poultry farming, manufacturers of vaccines and veterinary drugs to intensify their work in the Uzbek market.

"That is why, Ukrainian breeding enterprises, with a developed genetic potential of cattle, have been successfully working with their Uzbek colleagues for several years, implementing joint projects in animal husbandry," the department stressed.

The Ministry of Ukraine also noted that the use of innovative design solutions and new scientific and technical developments is extremely important for both Ukraine and for Uzbekistan for the harmonious development of the agro-industrial complex.

"This direction can become promising for the implementation of joint projects in agricultural science, primarily in crop production (selection), animal husbandry, as well as in the rational use of water resources," the message says.

The ministry added that the effective development of Ukrainian-Uzbek cooperation in the agricultural sector provides for the search for opportunities for joint cooperation and new niches for sectoral interaction.

"Uzbekistan is a country, where global transformation processes are now taking place, the population is growing rapidly, so the government is taking the necessary measures to ensure the country's food security. That is why, Uzbek enterprises, having significant potential, are ready to develop mutually beneficial investment cooperation with Ukraine," the ministry said.

