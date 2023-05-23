Uzbekistan's industrial production up by 16% y-o-y in 4M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Uzbekistan's industrial enterprises manufactured products worth 179 trillion soums ($15.6 billion) from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

According to the latest statistics, the value of the industrial production in the country grew by 16.4 percent, compared to the same period of 2022 (154.3 trillion soums, or $13.4 billion).

In particular, the enterprises in the city of Tashkent ranked first among the main industrial producers in the reporting period of 2023 with 32.1 billion soums ($2.8 million) worth of goods.

Among the regions, the largest volume of production fell on the Tashkent and Navoi regions of the country with 30.2 billion soums ($2.6 million) and 28.7 billion soums ($2.5 million), respectively.

The TOP-5 is followed by Uzbekistan's Andijan region (15.3 billion soums, or $1.3 million), and Samarkand region (9.3 billion soums, or $812,424).

Meanwhile, in the total production of the country from January through April 2023, the largest share fell on manufacturing enterprises (81.4 percent), the volume of production of which amounted to 145.6 trillion soums ($12.7 billion).

In 2022, enterprises of Uzbekistan manufactured industrial products worth 551.1 trillion soums ($48.4 billion), which is 5.2 percent more than what was produced during the reporting period in 2021.