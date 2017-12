Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

IRGC forces have rescued an Iranian national who was earlier kidnapped in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The hostage was transferred to the neighbouring Afghanistan seventeen days ago, IRNA News Agency reported.

According to the report the hostage was involved in development project in the province.

