Iran, Turkmenistan take gas dispute to arbitration

6 August 2018 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 6

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran and Turkmenistan have taken their dispute over gas supplies to international arbitration, the director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and the deputy minister of oil of the country said.

“The gas dispute is going to arbitration,” Hamid Reza Araki told ISNA news agency on August 6.

He added that Tehran and Ashgabat have agreed to binding arbitration.

The two nations have been locked in the dispute for years, with Central Asia’s Turkmenistan claiming it is owed about $1.8 billion in payments for gas delivered to Iran.

In December 2016, Iran said it had paid off its debt “and the remaining cases have to be reviewed and decided by experts”.

Iran has imported natural gas from Turkmenistan since 1997 for distribution in the north of the country, furthest from the gas resources in the south.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmen state gas concern to acquire equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
Trading dollars no longer ‘smuggling’ in Iran; Exchange offices to resume work
Economy news 09:17
Iran, Russia banks sign refinance agreement
Business 08:09
Pompeo vows to 'enforce' US sanctions against Iran - reports
US 04:15
Fatal collision kills 11 in southeastern Iran
Society 00:19
Iran’s exports to Europe surge
Economy news 5 August 18:20
Latest
Japanese companies to expand activity in Uzbekistan's gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 09:49
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:49
Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%
Oil&Gas 09:48
Turkmen state gas concern to acquire equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:41
TAP’s Belgian shareholder reveals volume of investments
Oil&Gas 09:39
US restoring large-scale sanctions against Iran
Nuclear Program 09:38
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 09:37
Azerbaijan eyes to strengthen co-op with Arab countries
Economy news 09:35