Official: Chinese ships may not moor at Iranian ports without permission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, no Chinese vessels may approach the Iranian ports without permission, Director General of the Ports and Maritime Organization in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province Allahmurad Afifipour said.

Afifipour made the remark at a press-conference in Iran, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

“There also must be permission for the import of the products from China,” the director general added. “The Chinese vessels will be allowed to moor at the ports after inspection. Iran does not import meat, rice, oil, sugar and granulated sugar from China.”

There are 71 small and big ports in the province and more than 80 million tons of goods are loaded and unloaded in the ports of the province.

