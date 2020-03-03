Iran suspends visa issuance for some countries amid coronavirus spread

TEHRAN, Iran, March 3

Trend:

Iran's foreign ministry has suspended visa issuance for some countries over the Coronavirus spread, to limit the spread of the disease, Trend reports via the ministry's message.

“Unfortunately, we have coronavirus outbreak in Iran, but the government and the nation are struggling to combat this disease,” the ministry's spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at morning news conference.

Mousavi went on to talk about the Foreign Ministry's efforts to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Foreign Ministry has been active since the beginning of the crisis, and has participated in all the meetings related to this issue," Mousavi said.

“We immediately set up a Special Committee at the Ministry of foreign affairs, and independently took some measures, including consular and flights issues,” said Mousavi.

He also pointed out to some outside media outlets that claim Iran was the source of the virus spread in the first place.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 1,500 people have been infected, 66 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.