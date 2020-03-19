Two shipments of face masks to arrive in Iran

Iran 19 March 2020 18:11 (UTC+04:00)
Israel shuts borders to all foreigners in COVID-19 mitigation measures
Israel steps up testing as coronavirus detections rise
U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Axis Security raises $17 million
Latest
Azerbaijan sets up reception points on border with Russia amid coronavirus spread (VIDEO) Society 18:17
Coronavirus cases keep increasing in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18:11
Saudi Aramco to cut refinery runs in April, May to boost oil exports Arab World 18:09
U.S. says will buy initial 30 million barrels of oil for strategic reserve US 18:07
Iran's National Committee on fighting Coronavirus holds meeting Iran 18:02
Extra oil to hit oil market from April: estimates Oil&Gas 17:49
Uzbekistan's car production increases Transport 17:49
Turkey's export volume of ready-made clothing to Uzbekistan disclosed Turkey 17:47
Iran Energy Exchange to boost its activities to compensate for coronavirus damages Oil&Gas 17:46
Georgian government to help SMEs to overcome negative impact of coronavirus Business 17:44
Experts: No chance Armenia achieves military power of Azerbaijan Politics 17:42
Rystad Energy: Jet fuel to be hit hardest by coronavirus Oil&Gas 17:26
Azerbaijani company announces profit amount from aluminium export Business 17:24
Georgia decreases export of wine of fresh grapes to Russia Business 17:12
Swiss cases of coronavirus rise to 3,880, with 33 deaths Europe 17:12
NATO scales down exercises due to coronavirus Europe 17:12
Uzbek Commodity Exchange sees increase in trading Finance 17:07
Eastern Partnership: new policy objectives for beyond 2020 Politics 16:57
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pipes via tender Tenders 16:53
Interest rate remains unchanged in Azerbaijan Finance 16:47
Romgaz intends to inject natural gas, to postpone deliveries for winter Oil&Gas 16:40
Kazakhstan to cancel over 600 flights as Nur-Sultan, Almaty being quarantined off Transport 16:37
Download Nar+ and get a prize! Economy 16:27
Video footage on occasion of Novruz holiday posted on Azerbaijani president’s official Facebook page Politics 16:17
Azerbaijan brings back over 1,700 of its citizens amid coronavirus epidemic Society 16:09
Georgia increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 16:08
President Ilham Aliyev orders to establish Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Politics 16:05
Logistic center to be built in northwest Turkey Turkey 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev: We cannot allow anti-Azerbaijani forces, fifth column, national traitors to commit various provocations Politics 15:50
Another Azerbaijani company launches medical alcohol production (PHOTO) Economy 15:49
Coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan to be accommodated in Ramada Plaza hotel Kazakhstan 15:45
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani doctors selflessly fighting coronavirus and putting their own lives at risk Politics 15:43
Operational Headquarters: 10 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 15:40
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Aluminum Plant to launch new production lines Business 15:38
New equipment for cotton growing introduced in Turkmenistan Business 15:35
President Ilham Aliyev: Additional 20 million manats will be allocated from President’s Contingency Fund to enhance effectiveness of fight against coronavirus Politics 15:27
President Ilham Aliyev: Although oil price on world markets has fallen sharply, all our social obligations will nevertheless be executed Politics 15:17
UK manufacturers demand immediate help, warning of layoffs Europe 15:16
Iran's Health Ministry reveals new statistics on coronavirus-related deaths Iran 15:14
EU border restrictions due to virus are disrupting food supply Europe 15:14
Toyota Center Baku talks introduction of hybrid cars in Azerbaijani market Transport 15:09
President Ilham Aliyev: During Munich Security Conference, devastating blow was dealt to propaganda that Armenia and Armenians of world had been carrying out for many years Politics 15:05
Azerbaijan’s Aztelekom LLC talks implementation new technology ICT 15:05
Tajikistan reduces electricity exports to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:55
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is cleaning up, as it should, from traitors and representatives of fifth column Politics 14:54
Uzbekistan halts taxation on projects funded by international organizations Business 14:46
Azerbaijan’s TOP 5 trade partners in January-February named Business 14:42
Georgia increases import of petroleum gases, other gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan Business 14:42
President Ilham Aliyev: All measures being taken by Azerbaijani state are necessary to protect health of people and security of our country Politics 14:41
Iran talks investments in tourism sector of country's Ardabil Province Tourism 14:40
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction Finance 14:37
Turkish Airlines suspends all flights to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:36
Iran discloses volume of currency sold by exporters Finance 14:35
Eni considering strong reduction in capex Oil&Gas 14:33
Size of microcredits in Uzbekistan increase Finance 14:26
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to evacuate Kazakh citizens from Georgia amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 14:25
Azerbaijan's state agency talks tariffs for active consumers of electricity Oil&Gas 14:24
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of safe box Tenders 14:20
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of relay Tenders 14:19
German Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends issuing visas Society 14:06
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO) Politics 14:06
MP: Azerbaijani president’s decree gives incentive for doctors to improve their work Politics 14:00
Officials reveal number of hospitalized people in Tehran Province due to coronavirus Iran 13:47
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Iran increases Turkey 13:43
Cargo transportation via road transport revenue up in Azerbaijan Transport 13:41
How will lower oil prices affect US shale oil industry? Oil&Gas 13:30
More people test coronavirus-positive in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Iran 13:27
Number of companies in Uzbekistan working on service sector increases Business 13:25
Kazakhstan’s oil & gas company opens tender for wells construction Tenders 13:23
Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan suspends issuing visas Turkmenistan 13:20
Georgian private business to support country efforts to combat coronavirus Business 13:20
Azerbaijan joining another international agreement Politics 13:15
Azerbaijan prolongs period of migrants' residence Society 13:08
Which factors make scenario for oil prices below $20 likely? Oil&Gas 13:03
Cargo maritime transportation up in Azerbaijan Transport 13:03
Review of Georgian export to Azerbaijan Business 12:57
COVID-19 to affect M&A deals’ completion in oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 12:55
Turkey’s Energy Ministry prohibits local company from participation in TPAO's tenders Turkey 12:52
Motor cars rank first in list of top export items in Georgia Business 12:48
Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with Cisco Society 12:20
Equinor talks on further plans on newly-discovered Karabakh oil field Oil&Gas 12:13
Volume of export by rail from Azerbaijan increases Transport 12:12
Gasoline consumption declines in Iran Oil&Gas 12:02
Cargo transportation by air grows in Azerbaijan Transport 11:57
More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:56
Azerbaijan launches information portal on coronavirus Society 11:50
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Uzbekistan Turkey 11:49
Azerbaijani insurers support customers Economy 11:46
External merchandise trade of Georgia up Business 11:45
SOCAR confirms discovery of Karabagh oil field in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:40
Export of Turkish chemical products to Russia increases Turkey 11:35
Bus services suspended in Kazakhstan's Almaty due to coronavirus quarantine Transport 11:31
Iranian Health Ministry: One person dies every 10 minutes Iran 11:24
Iranian Medical Council: Coronavirus further spreading in Iran Iran 11:21
Azerbaijan Airlines brought another 123 Azerbaijani citizens from Europe back to country Society 11:15
Georgian companies launch production of face masks Georgia 11:11
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 11:05
Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 11:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the birth centenary celebrations of 'Jatir Pita' Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Other News 10:53
