Rouhani: Iran's priority is to protect people's health

TEHRAN, Iran, March 29

Trend:

Iranian government fully supports the health care sector and the personnel that is fighting coronavirus, while the first priority in the country is people's health, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"We advise people to follow health precautions, while the government will meet the needs of doctors, nurses and other health care staff by imports or domestic production," said Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We have held a video conference with 30 medical experts in various sectors to discuss the virus and the opinions were close over the issue," the head of state said.

"Apart from people's health, production and distribution of food and sanitary items are in the focus, while water and power should be provided to people, so our priority is social health, production and security," the president added.

"The situation in the in terms of the coronavirus spread has improved this week comparing to last week," Rouhani added. "Comparing to statistics in European countries, we are in a good condition and hope to reach a better state."

"We should be prepared for living in a post-coronavirus situation in the future, although the virus might still exist," he said.