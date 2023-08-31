Military attacks or sanctions cannot halt Iran's nuclear program - AEOI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Military attacks or sanctions cannot halt Iran's nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said, Trend reports.

During an interview with Al-Jazeera, Eslami emphasized that Iran would fulfill its obligations under the nuclear deal only when Western powers completely remove sanctions, as outlined in their commitments.

Eslami indicated that 2023 might mark the conclusion of the "political uproar" surrounding Iran's nuclear program. He mentioned ongoing discussions between Iran and the IAEA, revealing the recent closure of the matter involving high-level enriched uranium particles.

He underlined that the placement of IAEA surveillance cameras largely hinges on the commitment of other parties involved in the nuclear deal. The AEOI chief emphasized Iran's readiness for constructive cooperation with its Arab neighbors in the realm of nuclear activities.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, 1,000 units of IR2M centrifuges have been installed.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In the discussions, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.