Iran reverses process started in Comprehensive Joint Action Plan - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The current government of Iran (the current Iranian government has been in power since August 2021) has reversed the process initiated by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said, Trend reports.

According to Abbaszadeh Meshkini, the US withdrawal from the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan and the failure of European members (Britain, France, and Germany) to fully implement the plan were processes launched against Iran under the JCPOA.

Abbaszadeh added that although this process was seen as a constraint on Iran's nuclear program,.

The Iranian parliamentarian stated that the current Iranian government has demonstrated its will to other parties by changing this process.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

