Iran will pursue peaceful nuclear program with IAEA, deputy FM says

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Iran will continue peaceful nuclear activities with the International Atomic Energy Agency according to the regulations agreed with the IAEA, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In an article published in a special issue of Polish Magazine 'Politika Polska' on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of JCPOA, he added that whenever Iran's interests are served under the deal, the country is ready to return to its commitments.

Iran has always been seeking to exploit nuclear knowledge to meet its development needs, both in the years before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and in the years after, he said.

Criticizing deal-bashing policies of the western states, Araghchi said that it seems that their general perception was that with the departure of technical experts and investments made, Iran's nuclear activities in line with development of the country would stop.

Araghchi also slammed monopolistic policies of the owners of nuclear technologies, saying that they have adopted contractionary policy against any request.

Referring to Iran's continuous adherence to cooperation with IAEA, he said that despite political propaganda by elements affiliated to the Western and Israeli security services, Iran has never cut off cooperation and dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

As a responsible and accountable country to the international community, Iran responded to all ambiguities and misinformation about its peaceful nuclear activities and made it fully transparent to the competent international body, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the senior diplomat said.

Finally, the massive news propaganda against Iran's peaceful nuclear program was thwarted by providing information, conducting numerous inspections, installing cameras, and presence of IAEA inspectors at all nuclear sites and related activities, he said.

The use of peaceful energy is an inalienable right of the Iranian people, and Iran will not surrender this right to the US bullying, he said.