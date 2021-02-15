Iran warns it will halt Additional Protocol, if JCPOA commitments not fulfilled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

Trend:

Iran would halt the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the NPT Safeguards Agreement, if other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would not fully comply with their commitments, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"Iran will remain a member of the NPT Safeguards Agreement, but will only withdraw from the Additional Protocol," said Khatibzadeh.

"These measures are reversible on the condition that other sides would fulfill their commitments," he said.

"Iran's stance has not changed and its principle is based on peaceful nuclear activities," Khatibzadeh said, emphasizing that Iran continues to cooperate with the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Unfortunately the US is still acting like the previous administration. This is the same approach. Maximum pressure against Iran continues," he said.

Khatibzadeh said that the new administration is no different from the Trump administration in terms of sanctions.

"We would welcome any help to reduce the tensions, however the US compliance with the JCPOA commitments does not require sending messages. The US can easily do it, it’s unfortunate that the current government has become 'partner in crime' with the previous government in violating commitments and it is not a constructive path," he said.