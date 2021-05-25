Iran, the US have no dialogue outside JCPOA - gov't spokesman

TEHRAN, Iran, May 25

Trend:

There is currently no necessity or ground for negotiations between Iran and US beyond the JCPOA, and we do not have any plans for such negotiations, said Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The sanctions of the US during recent years have failed, while until today the US has refused to return to the JCPOA. This indicates that the US isn't a reliable side to continue talks," said Rabiei.

"We strongly recommend the US administration to accelerate the process of JCPOA revival, any more delays would increase the lack of trust and complicates solving the political disagreement," he said.

"Major parts of negotiations about removing sanctions and the two sides' actions to return to the commitments have been completed and the primary agreements have been reached. The remaining disagreements are minor that would continue to reach the final result," he said.