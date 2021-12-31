IAEA must support nations' access to peaceful nuclear tech. - Iran's AEOI

According to Articles 2 and 3 of the NPT, International Atomic Energy Agency is obliged to encourage and support the provision of peaceful nuclear technology to all nations, AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami stressed, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) hailed Iran's achievements in the field of space programs as well as science parks under pressure and sanctions of the enemies.

The international organizations do not give a hand to nations to achieve nuclear technology under the mentioned articles, he criticized.

According to him, only a number of countries have been granted a special privilege to have nuclear technology, and NPT is only used as a tool for distortion.