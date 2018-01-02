Iran reopens border checkpoint with Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran has reopened Parvizkhan border crossings with Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region after closing the border checkpoint at Baghdad’s request in response to the secession referendum in the area back in October.

The governor-general for Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, Houshang Bazvand, has said that officials reopened the border checkpoint on Tuesday morning, Mehr news agency reported.

Iraq had asked the Islamic Republic to close its border crossings with Kurdistan after the region held a controversial referendum on independence on September 25.

