Iran condemns Canada's vote over restricting relations

13 June 2018 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday condemned a motion in Canada's parliament which demands immediate drop of all negotiations on restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, according to Mehr news agency.

The motion is a counterproductive move, Bahram Qasemi said, adding that in case it turns to a law, it would be "a big strategic mistake."

The motion is an indication of the Canadian lawmakers' ignorance of Iran's transparent and logical fight against terrorism, Qasemi said in a statement.

Over the past years, the Iranians have been at the forefront of fighting against terrorism based on their ethical principles and authentic cultural teachings, and will continue combating terrorism despite baseless accusations, he said.

The Iranian spokesman expressed hope that the Canadian government will prevent the "ill-considered" and "unfounded" motion from getting through.

On Wednesday, the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reversed Canada's long-stated goal of improving relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The government sided with an opposition motion in parliament demanding that Ottawa "immediately cease all negotiations or discussions" on restoring diplomatic relations with Iran.

The motion called for "political change in Iran" and "reducing the security threats posed to Israel" by Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting
US 12 June 13:47
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12 June 12:55
Canadian expert: Huge work carried out in Azerbaijan to reduce poverty
Economy news 11 June 14:41
Merkel disappointed by Trump’s u-turn on G7 statement
Europe 11 June 09:35
Germany accuses Trump of destroying trust with G7 tweets
US 11 June 00:17
Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8
Europe 8 June 18:09
Trump says Russia should be in G7 meeting
Russia 8 June 16:39
Canadian Coreworx to help SOCAR Turkey to manage contracts
Oil&Gas 7 June 11:06
Zenith Energy engaging new drilling rig in Azerbaijan operations
Oil&Gas 6 June 21:13
Air China, Air Canada to sign joint venture agreement
China 6 June 12:26
Trump may seek separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico - U.S. adviser
US 5 June 17:10
Canada PM says Trump's metal tariffs are insulting
Other News 4 June 00:58
China, asked about U.S. tariffs, says normal trade order should be protected
China 1 June 12:25
Trump tells Trudeau US wants fair trade deal or none at all
US 1 June 06:16
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Economy news 31 May 18:51
U.S. hits EU, Canada and Mexico with steel, aluminum tariffs
US 31 May 18:00
Ottawa to target US products if Canada not exempt from Trump’s tariffs
World 31 May 08:46
Canada to impose sanctions on more Venezuelan officials
Other News 31 May 07:39