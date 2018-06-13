Iran condemns Canada's vote over restricting relations

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday condemned a motion in Canada's parliament which demands immediate drop of all negotiations on restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, according to Mehr news agency.

The motion is a counterproductive move, Bahram Qasemi said, adding that in case it turns to a law, it would be "a big strategic mistake."

The motion is an indication of the Canadian lawmakers' ignorance of Iran's transparent and logical fight against terrorism, Qasemi said in a statement.

Over the past years, the Iranians have been at the forefront of fighting against terrorism based on their ethical principles and authentic cultural teachings, and will continue combating terrorism despite baseless accusations, he said.

The Iranian spokesman expressed hope that the Canadian government will prevent the "ill-considered" and "unfounded" motion from getting through.

On Wednesday, the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reversed Canada's long-stated goal of improving relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The government sided with an opposition motion in parliament demanding that Ottawa "immediately cease all negotiations or discussions" on restoring diplomatic relations with Iran.

The motion called for "political change in Iran" and "reducing the security threats posed to Israel" by Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news