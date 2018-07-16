Iran files complaint against US at International Court of Justice

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Iran has filed a complaint at the International Court of Justice against the US on re-imposition of sanctions, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

The top Iranian diplomat wrote on his Twitter account on July 16 that the Islamic Republic has filed complaint at the court to “hold US accountable for its unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions.”

“It is imperative to counter its habit of violating international law,” Zarif added.

Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy and legal obligations, Zarif wrote.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news