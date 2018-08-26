Tehran, Baku cooperating closely on Caspian Sea – Iran’s FM

26 August 2018 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 26

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the existing relations between Tehran and Baku as “very good”, adding that the two nations are working together in close cooperation to benefit from natural resources of the Caspian Sea.

“Our bilateral relations with Azerbaijan are at a very good level,” Zarif said in an interview with Iran’s state TV August 26.

He added that the two neighboring countries are closely cooperating with each other in the Caspian Sea, particularly in its sub-seabed and energy resources.

The Caspian Sea is the largest enclosed body of water by area and is variously classified as the world's largest lake or a full-fledged sea.

Back in May, Iran announced it planned to form a joint oil company with Azerbaijan in what could prepare both to cooperate over the exploration and development of hydrocarbon reserves in the Caspian Sea and elsewhere.

The announcement over the formation of the company was made by Amir Hossein Zamaninia, Iran’s deputy petroleum minister for international affairs and trading.

Zamaninia told Trend that the company will be formed within the framework of a deal recently signed between the two parties.

In April 2018, during a visit of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan, the two countries signed "The Memorandum of Understanding on "Joint Development of Relevant Blocks in the Caspian Sea."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Convention on Caspian Sea to increase region’s economic activity - expert
Commentary 23 August 14:49
Signing of convention on Caspian Sea status to boost tourism development in Azerbaijan
Tourism 21 August 20:52
Turkmenistan aims at developing innovative chemical technologies
Economy news 21 August 19:53
Kazakhstan to complete formalities for sea borders after delimitation of Caspian Sea
Economy news 19 August 19:01
Turkmenistan starts preparations for Caspian Economic Forum
Economy news 18 August 13:34
Chinese FM: Cooperation with Tehran will further improve
Politics 18 August 06:28
Latest
Iran’s defense minister in Syria for key talks
Politics 11:21
Tender: Iran's IOOC to charter fast crew boat
Tenders 10:29
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 26
Business 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 78 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Quake in western Iran leaves 2 dead, 241 injured
Society 09:18
Hotel owner detained after deadly fire in northeast China
China 09:01
Body of climber, who died 31 years ago, found on Russia’s Mount Elbrus
Russia 08:37
Afghan president appoints new security advisor
Other News 08:12
Germany can take part in all spheres of economy desired by Azerbaijan: Angela Merkel
Politics 07:34