Iran's presidential election to be held on June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The presidential and municipal elections in Iran will be held on June 18, 2021, the Deputy Minister of Interior of Iran, Jamal Orf told journalists, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the deputy minister, the Election Commission for the 13th presidential elections in Iran will begin its operation on February 1.

Orf added that the registration of candidates, the appointment of powers and other issues related to the elections will be determined next year.

“The registration of municipal candidates will begin on February 19, and registration of candidates for the presidential election will begin on May 21, 20201,” he said.

The deputy minister emphasized that in addition to these elections, periodic elections of the Assembly of Experts and the Iranian Parliament will also be organized.