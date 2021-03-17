Iran ready to have dialogue with all its neighbors - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.17

Iran is ready to have a dialogue with all neighboring countries and it's not necessary that aliens would design a future for the region, said Iran Foreign Minister.

"By diplomacy and dialogue, a new region could be formed that would undertake human, social and economic development," said Javad Zarif, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The regional countries require dialogue to solve the disagreement and have a peaceful life," he noted.

The Iranian official has emphasized Iran's Hormuz peace initiative for regional dialogue.