Pakistani FM to undertake regional tour including Iran on 24-26 August

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will travel to four countries in the region including the Islamic Republic of Iran from today to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry in a statement said the Foreign Minister will undertake visits to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran from 24-26 August.

“During the visit, the Foreign Minister will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations,” it said.

It said in the consultations, Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Pakistan believes that the neighboring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security, and stability of Afghanistan and the region.

It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbors to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability, and regional connectivity.

“In the bilateral context, the Foreign Minister’s visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations. Pakistan desires to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners,” said the statement.

It added the Foreign Minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson yesterday stated that the Pakistani Foreign Minister will arrive in Tehran on Thursday.

In response to a question about the purpose of Qureshi's visit to Iran, Khatibzadeh said: This visit is at the request of the Pakistani Foreign Minister and the main agenda of the visit will be bilateral matters and Afghanistan.