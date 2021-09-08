Iran interested in developing relations with EU – Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is interested in developing relations with the European Union and its member states in various fields, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, Trend reports citing Iranian President Office’s information portal.

According to Raisi, the continuation of bilateral relations with the EU and each member state of the union requires mutual respect and attention to partnerships.

During the telephone conversation, the President of the European Council Charles Michel also said that the EU has a serious interest in developing bilateral relations and economic cooperation with Iran.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur