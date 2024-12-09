Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Society

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 9

Society Materials 9 December 2024 11:03 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory in value relative to December 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 484,175 rials, and one euro is 511,518 rials, while on December 8, one euro was 508,659.

Currency

Rial on December 9

Rial on December 8

1 US dollar

USD

484,175

481,310

1 British pound

GBP

617,069

613,433

1 Swiss franc

CHF

550,108

547,048

1 Swedish króna

SEK

44,302

44,011

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

43,399

43,137

1 Danish krone

DKK

68,605

68,193

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,718

5,683

1 UAE dirham

AED

131,838

131,058

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,572,717

1,562,708

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

174,209

173,166

100 Japanese yens

JPY

322,681

320,827

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

62,238

61,861

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,257,523

1,249,763

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

341,998

339,939

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

282,272

280,596

1 South African rand

ZAR

26,859

26,685

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,934

13,850

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,827

4,799

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

133,015

132,228

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

36,949

36,733

1 Syrian pound

SYP

37

37

1 Australian dollar

AUD

309,350

307,520

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

129,113

128,349

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,287,699

1,280,080

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

357,218

358,509

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

403,907

401,809

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,685

16,586

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

231

229

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

357,218

354,991

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

99,294

98,681

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

66,607

66,227

100 Thai baths

THB

1,420,856

1,412,272

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

109,571

108,920

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

340,009

338,433

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

682,898

678,858

1 euro

EUR

511,518

508,659

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

95,128

94,735

1 Georgian lari

GEL

174,459

173,426

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

30,537

30,360

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,990

6,985

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

147,805

146,924

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

284,809

283,124

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

837,166

832,808

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

44,344

44,146

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

138,339

137,643

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,950

9,902

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 585,659 rials and $1 costs 554,353 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 569,708 rials, and the price of $1 totals 539,254 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 717,000–720,000 rials, while one euro is about 756,000–759,000 rials.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more