Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory in value relative to December 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 484,175 rials, and one euro is 511,518 rials, while on December 8, one euro was 508,659.

Currency Rial on December 9 Rial on December 8 1 US dollar USD 484,175 481,310 1 British pound GBP 617,069 613,433 1 Swiss franc CHF 550,108 547,048 1 Swedish króna SEK 44,302 44,011 1 Norwegian krone NOK 43,399 43,137 1 Danish krone DKK 68,605 68,193 1 Indian rupee INR 5,718 5,683 1 UAE dirham AED 131,838 131,058 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,572,717 1,562,708 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 174,209 173,166 100 Japanese yens JPY 322,681 320,827 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 62,238 61,861 1 Omani rial OMR 1,257,523 1,249,763 1 Canadian dollar CAD 341,998 339,939 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 282,272 280,596 1 South African rand ZAR 26,859 26,685 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,934 13,850 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,827 4,799 1 Qatari riyal QAR 133,015 132,228 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 36,949 36,733 1 Syrian pound SYP 37 37 1 Australian dollar AUD 309,350 307,520 1 Saudi riyal SAR 129,113 128,349 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,287,699 1,280,080 1 Singapore dollar SGD 357,218 358,509 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 403,907 401,809 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,685 16,586 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 231 229 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 357,218 354,991 1 Libyan dinar LYD 99,294 98,681 1 Chinese yuan CNY 66,607 66,227 100 Thai baths THB 1,420,856 1,412,272 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 109,571 108,920 1,000 South Korean won KRW 340,009 338,433 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 682,898 678,858 1 euro EUR 511,518 508,659 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 95,128 94,735 1 Georgian lari GEL 174,459 173,426 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 30,537 30,360 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,990 6,985 1 Belarus ruble BYN 147,805 146,924 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 284,809 283,124 100 Philippine pesos PHP 837,166 832,808 1 Tajik somoni TJS 44,344 44,146 1 Turkmen manat TMT 138,339 137,643 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,950 9,902

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 585,659 rials and $1 costs 554,353 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 569,708 rials, and the price of $1 totals 539,254 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 717,000–720,000 rials, while one euro is about 756,000–759,000 rials.