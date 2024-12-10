Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 10, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 30 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 14 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 9.
As for CBI, $1 equals 484,606 rials, and one euro is 512,265 rials, while on December 9, one euro was 511,518.
|
Currency
|
Rial on December 10
|
Rial on December 9
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
484,606
|
484,175
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
619,326
|
617,069
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
552,250
|
550,108
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
44,428
|
44,302
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
43,651
|
43,399
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
68,689
|
68,605
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
5,711
|
5,718
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
131,955
|
131,838
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,576,890
|
1,572,717
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
174,070
|
174,209
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
320,409
|
322,681
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
62,335
|
62,238
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,258,699
|
1,257,523
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
343,192
|
341,998
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
284,914
|
282,272
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
27,280
|
26,859
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,918
|
13,934
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
4,825
|
4,827
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
133,134
|
133,015
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
36,951
|
36,949
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
37
|
37
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
313,066
|
309,350
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
129,228
|
129,113
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,288,846
|
1,287,699
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
356,742
|
357,218
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
405,102
|
403,907
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
16,671
|
16,685
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
231
|
231
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
356,742
|
357,218
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
99,191
|
99,294
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
66,746
|
66,607
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
1,436,952
|
1,420,856
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
109,511
|
109,571
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
338,779
|
340,009
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
683,506
|
682,898
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
512,265
|
511,518
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
95,250
|
95,128
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
173,618
|
174,459
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
30,626
|
30,537
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,033
|
6,990
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
148,198
|
147,805
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
285,063
|
284,809
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
835,529
|
837,166
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
44,435
|
44,344
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
138,181
|
138,339
|
Venezuela bolivarı
|
VES
|
9,945
|
9,950
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 588,710 rials and $1 costs 556,924 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 572,675 rials, and the price of $1 totals 541,755 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 722,000–725,000 rials, while one euro is about 762,000–765,000 rials.