Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 30 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 14 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 484,606 rials, and one euro is 512,265 rials, while on December 9, one euro was 511,518.

Currency Rial on December 10 Rial on December 9 1 US dollar USD 484,606 484,175 1 British pound GBP 619,326 617,069 1 Swiss franc CHF 552,250 550,108 1 Swedish króna SEK 44,428 44,302 1 Norwegian krone NOK 43,651 43,399 1 Danish krone DKK 68,689 68,605 1 Indian rupee INR 5,711 5,718 1 UAE dirham AED 131,955 131,838 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,576,890 1,572,717 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 174,070 174,209 100 Japanese yens JPY 320,409 322,681 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 62,335 62,238 1 Omani rial OMR 1,258,699 1,257,523 1 Canadian dollar CAD 343,192 341,998 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 284,914 282,272 1 South African rand ZAR 27,280 26,859 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,918 13,934 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,825 4,827 1 Qatari riyal QAR 133,134 133,015 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 36,951 36,949 1 Syrian pound SYP 37 37 1 Australian dollar AUD 313,066 309,350 1 Saudi riyal SAR 129,228 129,113 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,288,846 1,287,699 1 Singapore dollar SGD 356,742 357,218 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 405,102 403,907 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,671 16,685 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 231 231 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 356,742 357,218 1 Libyan dinar LYD 99,191 99,294 1 Chinese yuan CNY 66,746 66,607 100 Thai baths THB 1,436,952 1,420,856 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 109,511 109,571 1,000 South Korean won KRW 338,779 340,009 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 683,506 682,898 1 euro EUR 512,265 511,518 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 95,250 95,128 1 Georgian lari GEL 173,618 174,459 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 30,626 30,537 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,033 6,990 1 Belarus ruble BYN 148,198 147,805 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 285,063 284,809 100 Philippine pesos PHP 835,529 837,166 1 Tajik somoni TJS 44,435 44,344 1 Turkmen manat TMT 138,181 138,339 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,945 9,950

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 588,710 rials and $1 costs 556,924 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 572,675 rials, and the price of $1 totals 541,755 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 722,000–725,000 rials, while one euro is about 762,000–765,000 rials.