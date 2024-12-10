Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 10

Society Materials 10 December 2024 10:41 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 30 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 14 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 484,606 rials, and one euro is 512,265 rials, while on December 9, one euro was 511,518.

Currency

Rial on December 10

Rial on December 9

1 US dollar

USD

484,606

484,175

1 British pound

GBP

619,326

617,069

1 Swiss franc

CHF

552,250

550,108

1 Swedish króna

SEK

44,428

44,302

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

43,651

43,399

1 Danish krone

DKK

68,689

68,605

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,711

5,718

1 UAE dirham

AED

131,955

131,838

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,576,890

1,572,717

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

174,070

174,209

100 Japanese yens

JPY

320,409

322,681

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

62,335

62,238

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,258,699

1,257,523

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

343,192

341,998

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

284,914

282,272

1 South African rand

ZAR

27,280

26,859

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,918

13,934

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,825

4,827

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

133,134

133,015

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

36,951

36,949

1 Syrian pound

SYP

37

37

1 Australian dollar

AUD

313,066

309,350

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

129,228

129,113

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,288,846

1,287,699

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

356,742

357,218

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

405,102

403,907

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,671

16,685

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

231

231

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

356,742

357,218

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

99,191

99,294

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

66,746

66,607

100 Thai baths

THB

1,436,952

1,420,856

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

109,511

109,571

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

338,779

340,009

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

683,506

682,898

1 euro

EUR

512,265

511,518

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

95,250

95,128

1 Georgian lari

GEL

173,618

174,459

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

30,626

30,537

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,033

6,990

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

148,198

147,805

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

285,063

284,809

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

835,529

837,166

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

44,435

44,344

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

138,181

138,339

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,945

9,950

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 588,710 rials and $1 costs 556,924 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 572,675 rials, and the price of $1 totals 541,755 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 722,000–725,000 rials, while one euro is about 762,000–765,000 rials.

