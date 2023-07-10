Armenia should withdraw its armed formations from Azerbaijan's Karabakh – US experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The UN International Court of Justice has rejected Armenia's petition dated May 12, 2023 on the alleged "illegality" of Azerbaijan's Lachin checkpoint and the requirement to "withdraw all Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the Lachin road".

Azerbaijan welcomed the fair refusal of the International Court of Justice in Armenia's petition to amend the court's decision of February 22, 2022.

As US analyst Irina Tsukerman told Trend, this legal decision is essential in countering propaganda and disinformation by Armenian lobbyists.

"In the eyes of the international community, the Lachin road has been blocked for months despite no signal intelligence or other evidence proving these allegations. The Court decision should be formally announced at press conferences aimed at international media not just in Baku, but through Embassies in all countries targeted by the Armenian diaspora. Furthermore, videos and photos of free movement in the Lachin area should be shared to counter allegations that Azerbaijan or its protesters are somehow getting in the way of humanitarian aid," she said.

"It's time to start asking those amplifying these fake claims - whether the media or human rights NGOs - whether they really have any credibility and what purpose they serve in promoting outright falsifications and contributing to the prolonging of regional tensions," she added.

In turn, Peter Tase, a US journalist and prominent scholar on the geopolitics of Europe and the US pointed out, this decision taken by the UN International Court of Justice is a historic milestone in the entire history of the institution. He noted that Armenia must withdraw its forces from Karabakh and should immediately refrain from shipping weapons and munitions inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

"According to international law, Azerbaijan's exercise of control over its sovereign territory is completely legitimate and the impartial protection of Azerbaijan's rights is the right decision. These positive measures taken by the International Court of Justice would not have been possible without the tremendous leadership of President Ilham Aliyev who has pursued a dynamic foreign policy and forged alliances with many global powers. This guiding vision, impressive statecraft has delivered enormous benefits and credibility for the Republic of Azerbaijan and the nation of Azerbaijan at home and abroad," he added.