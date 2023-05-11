Armenian side acknowledges wounding of three soldiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Armenian Defense Ministry reported that three of its servicemen were wounded as a result of a provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region. As a result of target fire, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head. The necessary response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army.

Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenia armed forces making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar have carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions. The Azerbaijan Army units took necessary adequate retaliatory measures.