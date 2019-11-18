Tbilisi mayor: early elections not to be held in Georgia

18 November 2019 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Tbilisi Mayor, Secretary General of the ruling party of Georgia “Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia” Kakha Kaladze said the authorities do not intend to call early parliamentary elections, despite protests, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

He also stressed that the parliamentary elections will be held in 2020 according to a mixed electoral system, in which one half of the deputies are elected by party lists, and the other by election districts.

Kaladze called on the opposition to prepare for the election. He also said that the actions of the opposition, which blocked the entrance to parliament, are destructive.

"If these actions continue, the authorities will take an appropriate decision," Kaladze said.

On November 17, parliamentary and non-parliamentary opposition and civic activists held a mass protest outside the parliament after the “Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia” party defeated a constitutional bill on the transition to a proportional system on November 14.

Demonstrators and political leaders in the rallies voiced their basic requirements to the authorities. These demands include early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; urgent and unconditional release of those who were detained and arrested on June 20; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

