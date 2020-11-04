Georgia records 2,295 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,295 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths and 2,537 recoveries on November 4, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 46,817. The number of recovered patients reached 31,170. The virus-related death toll stands at 381.

Currently, 3,004 people remain in quarantine, 4,355 persons are under medical observation and 2,428 more at COVID-Hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

