Exit polls: Georgian ruling party receives between 47-38% in proportional municipal elections
Exit polls commissioned by Imedi TV and the opposition-minded Mtavari Arkhi and Formula TV channels as of 6 p.m. say that the ruling Georgian Dream party received between 47-38% in municipal proportional elections, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
The exit poll results are as follows:
Gorbi exit polls commissioned by Imedi TV:
Georgian Dream ruling party - 47.6%.
United National Movement opposition party - 27.1%.
Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party - 6.8%.
Ipsos exit polls commissioned by opposition-minded Mtavari Arkh were as follows:
Georgian Dream ruling party - 38.6%.
United National Movement opposition party - 33.0%.
Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party - 7.6%.
Edison Research polls commissioned by Formula TV:
Georgian Dream - 46%.
UNM - 31%.
For Georgia - 4%.
Today Georgians have cast their ballots to elect 2,068 members of 64 city assemblies and 64 mayors.
Municipal elections are held in Georgia per a mixed electoral system.
Voters have to fill three ballot papers: the first ballot paper is for mayoral candidates (which are elected per a 50+1 system. The winner is the candidate who will receive at least 51 per cent of votes, otherwise a second round of elections will be held).
The second ballot paper is for majoritarian candidates in city assemblies (voters should circle a desired majoritarian candidate on the list). The third ballot paper is for parties - the more votes a party receives in the elections, more members it will have in city assemblies.