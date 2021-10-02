Exit polls: Georgian ruling party receives between 47-38% in proportional municipal elections

Exit polls commissioned by Imedi TV and the opposition-minded Mtavari Arkhi and Formula TV channels as of 6 p.m. say that the ruling Georgian Dream party received between 47-38% in municipal proportional elections, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The exit poll results are as follows:

Gorbi exit polls commissioned by Imedi TV:

Georgian Dream ruling party - 47.6%.

United National Movement opposition party - 27.1%.

Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party - 6.8%.

Ipsos exit polls commissioned by opposition-minded Mtavari Arkh were as follows:

Georgian Dream ruling party - 38.6%.

United National Movement opposition party - 33.0%.

Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party - 7.6%.

Edison Research polls commissioned by Formula TV:

Georgian Dream - 46%.

UNM - 31%.

For Georgia - 4%.

Today Georgians have cast their ballots to elect 2,068 members of 64 city assemblies and 64 mayors.

Municipal elections are held in Georgia per a mixed electoral system.

Voters have to fill three ballot papers: the first ballot paper is for mayoral candidates (which are elected per a 50+1 system. The winner is the candidate who will receive at least 51 per cent of votes, otherwise a second round of elections will be held).

The second ballot paper is for majoritarian candidates in city assemblies (voters should circle a desired majoritarian candidate on the list). The third ballot paper is for parties - the more votes a party receives in the elections, more members it will have in city assemblies.